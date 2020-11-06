 
 
Tough, but some matrics will soar

This year has, indeed, been a trial by fire for most Grade 12s but those who emerge at the other side with a good matric pass will have showed they are made of stern stuff.

Tembisa Secondary School. Picture: Twitter

The last year at high school – the one before you sally forth into the world of grown-ups – is always traumatic for Grade 12s … and that anxiety is amplified by the pressure of the matric exams. In 2020, a year from hell, however, this critical 12 months of learning for matriculants has been badly disrupted by the coronavirus, its associated lockdowns and the psychological angst of seeing people getting sick and dying around them. Then there is the stress of having to be on constant health alert by wearing masks and sanitising when classes were allowed to reopen....

