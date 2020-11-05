 
 
We’re obviously not ‘all in this together’

Editorials 3 hours ago

The ANC’s early clarion calls that we’re ‘all in this together’ start to ring a little hollow with questionable decisions like this.

Editorial
05 Nov 2020
05:06:39 AM
Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: Moneyweb

It is disturbing that the government has decided to go against its own pledges to workers laid off because of Covid-19 and unilaterally terminate the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits as at 15 September. The decision was taken after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council and made public by Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. The announcement was made despite the fact that, in a Government Gazette on 7 September, it was stated clearly that Ters benefits would be extended until the end of the National State of Disaster on 15 November. Unions and businesses are united...

