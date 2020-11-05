 
 
Myeni's silence speaks volumes

To repeated questions about her role at SAA and as a director of other organisations, Myeni – a known close associate of former president Jacob Zuma – seldom offered any other response.

05 Nov 2020
Former SAA Chairperson, Dudu Myeni testifies at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 4 November 2020 via Zoom. Picture: Neil McCartney

If former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni had been asked at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday to confirm that the day of the week was Wednesday, she would probably have refused to do so on the grounds that it might incriminate her. To repeated questions about her role at SAA and as a director of other organisations, Myeni – a known close associate of former president Jacob Zuma – seldom offered any other response. That is the clearest evidence yet that, her previous public statements about being victimised notwithstanding, she is now worried that the...

