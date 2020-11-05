Myeni’s silence speaks volumes

If former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni had been asked at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday to confirm that the day of the week was Wednesday, she would probably have refused to do so on the grounds that it might incriminate her. To repeated questions about her role at SAA and as a director of other organisations, Myeni – a known close associate of former president Jacob Zuma – seldom offered any other response. That is the clearest evidence yet that, her previous public statements about being victimised notwithstanding, she is now worried that the...

If former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni had been asked at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday to confirm that the day of the week was Wednesday, she would probably have refused to do so on the grounds that it might incriminate her.

To repeated questions about her role at SAA and as a director of other organisations, Myeni – a known close associate of former president Jacob Zuma – seldom offered any other response.

That is the clearest evidence yet that, her previous public statements about being victimised notwithstanding, she is now worried that the legal net is closing on her. She is one of the key players in the state capture network, which was structured across multiple sectors of government and state-owned enterprises to facilitate looting of public money.

And the Zondo inquiry which is probing the vast criminal enterprise has been systematically exposing those involved. And many of them have been squirming in the evidence box as they try to evade making damaging admissions.

Myeni, on the other hand, is choosing silence – her constitutional right – to avoid perhaps letting something slip, which will confirm her deep involvement in all of the shenanigans at the state airline. Sometimes, silence does speak volumes

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.