Editorials 3 hours ago

In the case of the Vaal Dam, that’s because daily usage in the most industrialised and populous province takes away 5 000 megalitres in consumption every 24 hours.

Editorial
04 Nov 2020
05:05:00 AM
Watch how you use that water

Vaal Dam levels have finally improved following heavy rains across Gauteng but it takes a lot to fill. Image: Vaal Weekblad

The amazing downpours across Gauteng over the weekend brought huge volumes of much-needed rain to the region. And while we can be joyous and thankful, we can’t relax. The Vaal Dam, as we detail today, won’t fill up overnight. It’s an enormous body of water, for a start. Then, it’s almost like a leaky bucket – as fast as you try to fill it, its contents leak out. In the case of the Vaal Dam, that’s because daily usage in the most industrialised and populous province takes away 5 000 megalitres in consumption every 24 hours. And, so the experts...

