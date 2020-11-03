 
 
Will Americans extend the era of Donald Trump for another four years?

Americans go to the polls today to decide on one thing: whether to bring the era of Donald Trump to an end, or to extend it for another four years.

This combination of file pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden(L) speaking about Covid-19, during a press event in Wilmington, Delaware on March 12, 2020, and US President Donald Trump speaking during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, DC on August 19, 2020. (Photos by SAUL LOEB and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Never, since the bloody Civil War of the 1860s, which ripped apart the great nation – and which left scars which remain to this day – have the people of the United States been so divided. The divisions may manifest today, whether the cross on the ballot paper goes to the Republican Party of Trump or the Democratic Party of his Presidential challenger, Joe Biden. However, they spread deeper and wider – to gender, race and generation; to the “haves” and the “have nots”; to those who feel they belong and those who feel they are excluded. Not since the...

