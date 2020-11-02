Celebration of a joyous occasion

It feels like it was just yesterday, but today marks one year since the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time after smashing Eng-land 32-12 in the final in Yokohama, Japan. Tries from speedsters Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, and 22 points from the boot of flyhalf Handre Pollard, ensured the men in green and gold followed in the footsteps of Francois Pienaar’s team of 1995 and John Smit’s class of 2007. Who will ever forget the celebratory scenes around the country when captain Siya Kolisi led South Africa to the World Cup title after most had...

It feels like it was just yesterday, but today marks one year since the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time after smashing Eng-land 32-12 in the final in Yokohama, Japan.

Tries from speedsters Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, and 22 points from the boot of flyhalf Handre Pollard, ensured the men in green and gold followed in the footsteps of Francois Pienaar’s team of 1995 and John Smit’s class of 2007.

Who will ever forget the celebratory scenes around the country when captain Siya Kolisi led South Africa to the World Cup title after most had written off their chances following England’s dominant performance against the All Blacks in the semifinal?

But the Boks saved their best for last, with a physical display from the forwards and a clinical game-plan set-ting up the win.

For the last few weeks the documentary Chasing the Sun on M-Net has shown behind the scenes footage of just how determined and passionate the entire World Cup squad and their support staff actually were in their bid to bring some cheer to South Africans back at home amid all the doom and gloom.

It’s brought back wonderful memories of their campaign in Japan, and once again showed how powerful sport is in uniting a country.

The final episode of the emotional documentary aired last night, offering intimate glimpses of how much it meant to coach Rassie Erasmus, captain Kolisi and company.

Erasmus said: “You are really fighting, Siya, for the next laaitie in Zwide to not suffer like you suffered.”

A lot has happened in a year. The Springboks haven’t played a Test since due to Covid-19.

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long for our next Kolisi moment. But in the meantime, we can relive the time our warriors in green and gold brought us joy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.