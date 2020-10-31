Oscar trailer just glorifies a killer

The latest rumpus involves a new trailer for a documentary, titled The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius. It’s almost impossible to imagine how careless one needs to be, but the two minute trailer does not mention the name of Reeva Steenkamp – Pistorius’ girlfriend whom he killed in his Pretoria house on 14 February, 2013. Pistorius, an Olympic and Paralympic sprinter, was sentenced to six years in prison. His sentence was later increased to 15 years. The trailer focuses on “The Blade Runner’s” sporting achievements and career. Justifiably, it has been slammed for its insensitivity, forcing the BBC to...

Pistorius, an Olympic and Paralympic sprinter, was sentenced to six years in prison. His sentence was later increased to 15 years. The trailer focuses on “The Blade Runner’s” sporting achievements and career. Justifiably, it has been slammed for its insensitivity, forcing the BBC to remove the trailer.

The BBC said: “We regret that the original trailer did not refer to Reeva Steenkamp directly. We are aware of the upset it has caused, which was never the intention.

“We have removed the trailer and it will be replaced by something more representative of the series, which examines in detail a number of complex issues connected to her murder,” the statement added.

ESPN commissioned the documentary, but it will be broadcast by the BBC and other networks. DStv will also broadcast the four-part series on Channel 218 next month.

Admittedly, we haven’t watched the documentary, but why is there a need to glorify killers? Is this the message we want to send out to the countless victims of gender-based violence? Domestic abuse campaigner David Challen added his voice to the many that are angry, saying: “Just what we need, more fawning fascination with men who kill: a promo telling us he was a ‘really nice guy’ who was an ‘international icon’ and a ‘remarkable figure’.

A total failure to even name the woman he killed.” Steenkamp’s family have gone through so much since that fateful night. Do they need to suffer further?

