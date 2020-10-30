 
 
Debt-related hikes may just do SA in

Editorials 3 hours ago

Heaven help us all.

Editorial
30 Oct 2020
05:05:59 AM
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the medium-term budget in Parliament, 28 October 2020. Picture: GCIS

Let Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s words sink in: “Government is borrowing at a rate of R2.1 billion per day”. That’s R63 billion a month, R756 billion a year – provided we meet our payment schedule, and interest doesn’t soar. No wonder we are expected to have debt of R5.5 trillion by 2023-24. Perhaps it should be mentioned again – “government is borrowing at a rate of R2.1 billion per day”. It’s staggering to think how that money could have been put to better use. But that’s the reality and Mboweni and company have no option but to make big plays...

