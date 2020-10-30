 
 
Save Zoo Lake from dying, City Parks

Editorials 3 hours ago

Zoo Lake Park is a landmark in Joburg.

Editorial
30 Oct 2020
05:03:30 AM
Dead and dying geese in pollution are pictured  at Zoo Lake, Johannesburg, 28 October 2020.  Reasons for the geese dying are unknown.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 

It’s a favourite for many who take their families for a walk to feed the ducks and geese, or cyclists and joggers do laps around the lake while others take a paddle on a boat on the water. Like many of the parks in the country, they have their problems. It’s hit and miss for Joburg City Parks, who seem to be losing the battle in maintaining these spots. Alarmingly, 20 geese were found dead at Zoo Lake at the weekend. The Citizen found many others in terrible condition, with some barely been able to walk or move. The reason...

