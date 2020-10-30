Save Zoo Lake from dying, City Parks

It’s a favourite for many who take their families for a walk to feed the ducks and geese, or cyclists and joggers do laps around the lake while others take a paddle on a boat on the water. Like many of the parks in the country, they have their problems. It’s hit and miss for Joburg City Parks, who seem to be losing the battle in maintaining these spots. Alarmingly, 20 geese were found dead at Zoo Lake at the weekend. The Citizen found many others in terrible condition, with some barely been able to walk or move. The reason...

The reason for the deaths is still unknown, but Joburg Water promised they would investigate immediately. The sooner, the better. Other birds are at risk. So many other landmarks have fallen by the wayside.

City Parks, don’t let another one join the scrapheap.

