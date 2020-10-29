 
 
Billions into SAA black hole a worry

Editorials

When will the bailouts stop? How much more money must be thrown into the bottomless pit that is SAA?

Editorial
29 Oct 2020
05:04:06 AM
Billions into SAA black hole a worry

Picture: Neil McCartney

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni missed a massive opportunity to draw a line in the sand after approving a R10.5 billion bailout for the SA Airways in his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament yesterday. The national airline, awarded a R16.4 billion bailout from government in February, will now get the money for its restructuring as part of its business rescue plan. SAA was placed under administration in December following years of mismanagement. Yet another bailout is naturally concerning, but even more worrying is where the money comes from. Essentially, the bailout has been funded from money previously allocated for education,...

