Railway plan is long overdue

Editorials 1 min ago

Ramaphosa said: ‘The continuous damage, sabotage, theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure is one of the worst forms of economic crime in this country.’

Editorial
29 Oct 2020
05:03:48 AM
Metrorail trains at Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 20 August 2020. Due to vandalism and theft of infrastructure new trains can't be implemented. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

It’s about time. President Cyril Ramaphosa this week confirmed government is finally doing something to put a stop to the pillaging of South Africa’s railway infrastructure. Technology, including the use of drones to patrol railway lines nationwide, will be at the forefront of helping government deal with rampant theft and vandalism. Ramaphosa announced they would give the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) a whopping R900 million to improve railway security. Just last month, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula conceded it was “ineptness” in running Prasa that led to the deterioration of the country’s railway system. It will cost...

