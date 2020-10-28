 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Tito on a hiding to nothing

Editorials 2 mins ago

The Advisory Council insists economic growth is key to surviving the crisis, but that’s easier said than done, while the unions want the long term unemployment grant to be extended and insist the SOEs must be fixed.

Editorial
28 Oct 2020
05:02:14 AM
PREMIUM!
Tito on a hiding to nothing

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni places an Aloe ferox plant on the podium prior to delivering his budget speech in parliament, 26 February 2020. Picture: AFP

There’s not many people who would want to be in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s shoes when he delivers the medium-term budget policy statement this afternoon. While our economy was certainly on the ropes before Covid-19, the pandemic has decimated it. After two million jobs were shed, just how much tax revenue has been lost will have a massive impact on the road forward. As will the extent of our debt. What to do with our failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs), while coming up with measures to reverse poverty and inequality, must be addressed. In his economic recovery plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Update: Move to Lockdown Level 3 ‘simply not true’ Ramaphosa says

News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine

Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju

Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor

Science Moon richer in water than once thought


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.