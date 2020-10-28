Questions around Senzo arrests

Police Minister Bheki Cele and his team were largely applauded on Monday following the announcement they had arrested five suspects for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. The suspects appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday – six years and one day after he was shot and killed at then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus on 26 October, 2014. The accused claimed innocence and refused to stand in the dock yesterday. Meyiwa’s promising career was cruelly cut short that fateful night, having represented his country just seven times. He was only 30. Cele promised...

Police Minister Bheki Cele and his team were largely applauded on Monday following the announcement they had arrested five suspects for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

The suspects appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday – six years and one day after he was shot and killed at then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus on 26 October, 2014. The accused claimed innocence and refused to stand in the dock yesterday.

Meyiwa’s promising career was cruelly cut short that fateful night, having represented his country just seven times. He was only 30. Cele promised that more arrests would follow.

But there still feels like there is more to this. AfriForum certainly believe so, insisting that all evidence points to a professional hit on the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. Many others question why the mastermind of the whole saga is still at large.

Despite the arrests, the question still remains: if it takes six years to only get this far, with so many questions still unanswered, with a high-profile personality like Meyiwa, what chance does the average citizen and their grieving families have when it comes to solving the countless crimes we endure each and every day?

