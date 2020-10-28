 
 
Questions around Senzo arrests

Editorials 55 seconds ago

Meyiwa’s promising career was cruelly cut short that fateful night, having represented his country just seven times.

Editorial
28 Oct 2020
05:03:02 AM
The five suspects on charges of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear at the Boksburg magistrates court, 27 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Police Minister Bheki Cele and his team were largely applauded on Monday following the announcement they had arrested five suspects for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. The suspects appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday – six years and one day after he was shot and killed at then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus on 26 October, 2014. The accused claimed innocence and refused to stand in the dock yesterday. Meyiwa’s promising career was cruelly cut short that fateful night, having represented his country just seven times. He was only 30. Cele promised...

