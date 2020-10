Whether you use a taxi, bus or train to get around, there’s no hiding the alarming concern that our public transport system is not up to scratch. For the majority, we are left with no choice but to use public transport. And more often than not, we are let down by those in the industry. Each week, large portions of our wages are spent on getting to and from work, or to school, or to clinics for medical attention. Yet, we don’t feel safe waiting for public transport, it’s often erratic and worse still, we don’t feel safe once travelling...

Whether you use a taxi, bus or train to get around, there’s no hiding the alarming concern that our public transport system is not up to scratch.

For the majority, we are left with no choice but to use public transport. And more often than not, we are let down by those in the industry. Each week, large portions of our wages are spent on getting to and from work, or to school, or to clinics for medical attention.

Yet, we don’t feel safe waiting for public transport, it’s often erratic and worse still, we don’t feel safe once travelling – either due to overloading, speeding or dangerous driving. The arrival of Covid-19 has presented commuters with even greater challenges and risks on a daily basis as many fellow passengers don’t observe social distancing or the wearing of masks. This is rarely policed.

With this in mind, it is refreshing that President Cyril Ramaphosa has tackled the shortfalls of our public transport system in his weekly newsletter.

Ramaphosa wrote: “Many of our people’s experiences with public transport are not positive. Those reliant on trains have to contend with daily delays, disruptions and prolonged closures of essential lines. Furthermore, rail infrastructure in most cities only covers older parts of cities and has not kept up with new city development.

“Unroadworthy vehicles, unsafe driving, speeding, overloading and other practices are persistent problems in the taxi industry. Many people fall victim to crime on trains, taxis and buses.”

Government, various industry stakeholders and civil society meet this week at a national taxi lekgotla. Let’s hope the lekgotla provides clear-cut solutions to fixing our ailing transport system. It’s the least people using our roads and railway lines on a daily basis deserve.

