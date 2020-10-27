 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The turning point for SA cricket?

Editorials 53 seconds ago

The turmoil at Cricket South Africa (CSA) has gone on for far too long.

Editorial
27 Oct 2020
05:04:26 AM
PREMIUM!
The turning point for SA cricket?

Beresford Williams will continue to serve as CSA acting president until the organisation's elections. Picture: Gallo Images

The off-the-field shenanigans over the past few years has not only damaged the sport itself, but it has had a negative impact on potential sponsorships and tournaments, seen the fans lose trust in those “running” the game and, ultimately, destroyed the finances. Scandal after scandal has rocked the sport, forcing Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa to give them an ultimatum. Do as he says or else… He set close of business today as the deadline to provide him with reasons not to intervene through the National Sports and Recreation Act and adhere to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Cele to give update on Meyiwa arrests

Rugby Postponing Lions-Cheetahs match was the right call, says Wits professor

Environment ‘Gayton and Kenny must be charged’ say angry Riverlea residents

Cricket Cricket board all shook up

Environment Hartbeespoort Dam: Battle against weeds goes on


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.