The turning point for SA cricket?

The off-the-field shenanigans over the past few years has not only damaged the sport itself, but it has had a negative impact on potential sponsorships and tournaments, seen the fans lose trust in those “running” the game and, ultimately, destroyed the finances. Scandal after scandal has rocked the sport, forcing Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa to give them an ultimatum. Do as he says or else… He set close of business today as the deadline to provide him with reasons not to intervene through the National Sports and Recreation Act and adhere to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s...

The off-the-field shenanigans over the past few years has not only damaged the sport itself, but it has had a negative impact on potential sponsorships and tournaments, seen the fans lose trust in those “running” the game and, ultimately, destroyed the finances.

Scandal after scandal has rocked the sport, forcing Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa to give them an ultimatum. Do as he says or else… He set close of business today as the deadline to provide him with reasons not to intervene through the National Sports and Recreation Act and adhere to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s instruction to dissolve the CSA board and to put in place an interim steering committee.

Late last week it didn’t look like CSA would budge. But then six board members, including acting president Beresford Williams, resigned on Sunday. Yesterday, the remaining members of the board stepped down.

A provincial president who sits on the members council got it right yesterday when he told The Citizen: “We need to nominate people who will add value to cricket, we need to guard against people coming in who are not going to help CSA.”

Hopefully, this is the first step – in what is expected to be a long journey – on the road to recovery for cricket.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.