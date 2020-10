In the midst of the craziness which has been 2020, it was reassuring to see an age-old cliché – the Miss South Africa beauty pageant – in full swing. The person adjudged the most beautiful woman in South Africa is 24-year-old Limpopo student Shudufhadzo Musida. She is also no airhead Barbie either, having already gained a degree in Social Sciences, majoring in philosophy, politics and economics, and is currently doing a BA Honours in International Relations. Like many beauty queens around the globe over the years, Musida vowed to use her year-long “reign” to do good things …focusing on mental...

In the midst of the craziness which has been 2020, it was reassuring to see an age-old cliché – the Miss South Africa beauty pageant – in full swing.

The person adjudged the most beautiful woman in South Africa is 24-year-old Limpopo student Shudufhadzo Musida.

She is also no airhead Barbie either, having already gained a degree in Social Sciences, majoring in philosophy, politics and economics, and is currently doing a BA Honours in International Relations.

Like many beauty queens around the globe over the years, Musida vowed to use her year-long “reign” to do good things …focusing on mental health issues rather than world peace.

Beauty pageants are an anachronistic throwback to a more patriarchal time when women were expected be sexy, good cooks and raise the children – but to have no ambitions or opinions of their own.

In South Africa, there are many men who still feel that way – witness the shocking levels of gender-based violence and rape (most perpetrators of both are men).

It is also wrong to perpetuate a belief that passes judgment on a woman based on her outward appearance.

Little girls should be raised to believe their true beauty lies in their minds and their hearts, not their bone structure.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.