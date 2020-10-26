 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Party pooper Cele gets it right

Editorials 1 hour ago

Even under the Level 1 restrictions, nightclubs are prohibited from operating.

Editorial
26 Oct 2020
04:48:23 AM
PREMIUM!
Party pooper Cele gets it right

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

Predictably, the trolls were out in force on social media when news emerged of a raid, fronted by Police Minister Bheki Cele, on an illegal nightclub in Sandton in the early hours of yesterday. To some, the minister was being his vindictive self, wanting to be a party pooper teetotaller and deprive people of their freedom to booze. It’s easy to see how people would think that, because, throughout the coronavirus crisis, our “cat in the hat” has been the star of many scripted photo-opportunities, sniffing out those breaking the lockdown regulations. This time, though, he was correct – on...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.