Covid-19: we are not yet out of woods

Editorials 1 hour ago

People are feeling less scared than they were at the beginning of the Level 5 lockdown in early April.

Editorial
23 Oct 2020
05:02:34 AM
A man walks past a sign urging people to wear face masks in Melbourne as the city battles an outbreak of coronavirus. AFP/File/William WEST

South Africa looks “virus’d out” as people start voicing doubts about the severity of the Covid-19 disease pandemic – and get complacent when it comes to sanitising, social distancing and mask-wearing. A survey by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council shows that 40% of South Africans believe the pandemic threat is “exaggerated”. The findings show confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and the job he is doing managing the crisis had dropped by 20 percentage points to 65%. People are feeling less scared than they were at the beginning of the Level 5 lockdown in early April....

