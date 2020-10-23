 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Don’t feel guilty about driving

Editorials 2 mins ago

The moral of the story: combustion engines are going to be around for a long time.

Editorial
23 Oct 2020
05:04:22 AM
PREMIUM!
Don’t feel guilty about driving

Photo for illustration only.

An “expert” told a webinar this week that when cities across the world start banning combustion engine vehicles, as soon as 2025, these evil, polluting machines could be dumped in South Africa. Sounds troubling – and possibly it is. Yet the person with the Doomsday prophecy, Kevin Pillay, is chief executive of Siemens Mobility South Africa. His company specialises in mass transport, like trains and trams. So, it’s not really a surprise he would attack cars. And his comments were made at a webinar hosted by Gautrain – the overpriced, taxpayer-subsidised rapid transit system. Call us gobsmacked. The elephant in...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.