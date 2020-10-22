 
 
Look for answers to BEE dilemma

B-BBEE, with its quota stipulations, is affirmative action in a command economy and, therefore, it is not unnatural for business to come up with ways around it.

Editorial
22 Oct 2020
05:05:44 AM
B-BBEE Commissioner Zodwa Ntuli. Credit: DTI

Against the background of state capture and widespread looting countrywide by the politically well-connected, it seems a bit disingenuous for the commission looking after broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) to accuse white companies involved in “fronting” of sabotaging the economy. The practice of “fronting” is, we agree, something which has, indeed, slowed down real economic empowerment of previously disadvantaged people and businesses, preventing them from playing what the commission calls a “meaningful” role in the economy. It is also correct, as commission head Zodwa Ntuli observes, that company ownership patterns have not changed enough to reflect the political changes in...

