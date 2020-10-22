 
 
Government must heed financial report

Editorials 1 hour ago

Overall, other African countries have declined as places of interest for investors.

Editorial
22 Oct 2020
05:07:58 AM
South Africa business risk. Picture: Shutterstock

In the midst of the gloom, there is a slight fillip of encouragement in a report which says that South Africa’s financial markets are modern, robust and transparent … something which is essential to attract investors. A research report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum as part of its annual study into the development of financial markets in African countries – done in collaboration with Absa – found SA has the best-regulated, largest and most liquid markets, robust legal frameworks and best access to investment capital and foreign exchange in Africa. The rest of continent, however, is far...

