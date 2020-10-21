 
 
So, who’s really a ‘settler’ in SA?

There is plenty of angry debate around ‘white privilege’ and the ‘legacy of apartheid’, two realities which are holding South Africa back from achieving true democracy and progress.

21 Oct 2020
05:03:09 AM
Teacher Glen Snyman allegedly committed the misconduct when he was applying for a principal job which he did not get. Picture: Facebook

And there is certainly merit in those debates. But the elephant in the room of social engineering which is being ignored is that the racial definitions upon which the National Party constructed its separate development edifice are still very much alive and well in the “New South Africa”. Glen Snyman was never pale enough to call himself “European”, according to the race rule of apartheid; but now, in a democratic, supposedly nonracial South Africa, he is not dark enough to call himself “African”. The “coloured” Western Cape teacher lived the better part of his life through racial classification, was told...

