Plug in to crazy world’s normality

Editorials

It’s difficult not to feel conflicted about the news that the moves to change South Africa’s power plugs and sockets are gathering pace.

Editorial
21 Oct 2020
05:04:32 AM
New two-pin plug wall sockets. Image: IEC

In the middle of a global pandemic, which has devastated the country’s economy because of the lockdown measures intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it seems that there must be other, more pressing, issues to be dealt with. Then, there is the eternal South African question about how much it’s going to cost and which politically connected people are going to make fortunes through tenders to supply new equipment to the government. On the other hand, the SA Bureau of Standards says the moves to more compact plug and socket designs will bring us into line with international...

