‘Enablers’ must be held accountable

Editorials

You have to admire Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for his remarkable restraint when hearing testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Editorial
20 Oct 2020
05:03:29 AM
‘Enablers’ must be held accountable

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. ANA file image.

How he has managed to stop himself from bursting out laughing on numerous occasions – when witnesses have offered their illogical, silly explanations, or feigned sudden memory loss – is beyond us. Yet, even Zondo had to admit yesterday, during the evidence of Transnet board chairman Mafika Mkwanazi’, that during his 24 years on the bench, he had never encountered anything so astounding. Mkwanazi said the board had let the former group chief executive officer of the state-owned enterprise, Siyabonga Gama, off the hook on paying a high court cost order amounting to almost R426,000. Not only that, the board...

