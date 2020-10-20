 
 
Covid-19: be wary of second wave

Editorials

Protect yourself – and protect those around you

Editorial
20 Oct 2020
05:01:26 AM
Covid-19: be wary of second wave

MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

European governments are reverting to strict lockdowns as they battle what many are saying is the feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections. Cafes and restaurants across Belgium have been closed for four weeks, while in Wales, there will be a national lockdown from Friday until 9 November. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the “time-limited ‘firebreak’” will be “a short, sharp, shock to turn back the clock, slow down the virus and buy us more time”. Here in South Africa, many of us seem to think the second wave is nothing to worry about. In the UK, where restrictions are...

