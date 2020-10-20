Covid-19: be wary of second wave

European governments are reverting to strict lockdowns as they battle what many are saying is the feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections. Cafes and restaurants across Belgium have been closed for four weeks, while in Wales, there will be a national lockdown from Friday until 9 November. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the “time-limited ‘firebreak’” will be “a short, sharp, shock to turn back the clock, slow down the virus and buy us more time”. Here in South Africa, many of us seem to think the second wave is nothing to worry about. In the UK, where restrictions are...

European governments are reverting to strict lockdowns as they battle what many are saying is the feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections. Cafes and restaurants across Belgium have been closed for four weeks, while in Wales, there will be a national lockdown from Friday until 9 November.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said the “time-limited ‘firebreak’” will be “a short, sharp, shock to turn back the clock, slow down the virus and buy us more time”. Here in South Africa, many of us seem to think the second wave is nothing to worry about. In the UK, where restrictions are being tightened, they have a lower infection rate, per million, than we do.

Our numbers are rising by upwards of 1 500 a day. Just under 18 500 people have died in this country so far. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mhkize is self-isolating after he tested positive. So, yes, continuing, or increasing, infection is something to worry about. The coming summer’s heat won’t be enough to spare us the worst effects, either.

Covid-19 the disease is still a very real threat. It is not “just a flu”; nor is it a hoax by an evil international conspiracy. Protect yourself – and protect those around you

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.