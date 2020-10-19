 
 
Big spenders fund US election

President Donald Trump, having recovered from the coronavirus, has hit the campaign trail hard with daily rallies over the last few days. He is not expected to let up in the lead-up to the elections.

19 Oct 2020
This combination of file pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden(L) speaking about Covid-19, during a press event in Wilmington, Delaware on March 12, 2020, and US President Donald Trump speaking during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, DC on August 19, 2020. (Photos by SAUL LOEB and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

With just a few weeks until Americans cast their votes at the polls, it’s mind-blowing to hear that the total spending for the federal elections is projected to set a new record of almost $11 billion (about R182 billion). President Donald Trump, having recovered from the coronavirus, has hit the campaign trail hard with daily rallies over the last few days. He is not expected to let up in the lead-up to the elections. His opponent Joe Biden has taken a more measured route, opting to push home what polls show – that many do not approve of Trump’s handling...

