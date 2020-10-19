Zondo Commission: Time to be cleared or be implicated

PREMIUM!
Zondo Commission: Time to be cleared or be implicatedEditorials 45 mins ago
Legal games have been played for far too long. Zuma has repeatedly asked for his day in court, and while this is no court, it’s time to respond to all the claims.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds