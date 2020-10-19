 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Zondo Commission: Time to be cleared or be implicated

Editorials 45 mins ago

Legal games have been played for far too long. Zuma has repeatedly asked for his day in court, and while this is no court, it’s time to respond to all the claims.

Editorial
19 Oct 2020
05:15:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Zondo Commission: Time to be cleared or be implicated

Former President Jacob Zuma is pictured in a huddle with his legal team after announcing their intention to withdraw from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, 19 July 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

It appears the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, often criticised for being painstakingly slow, has had enough and has started to flex its muscles. Earlier this month it drew a line in the sand when it came to former president Jacob Zuma and his scheduled appearance at the inquiry. Legal games have been played for far too long. Zuma has repeatedly asked for his day in court, and while this is no court, it’s time to respond to all the claims. It certainly got a reaction out of Zuma, who on Friday lashed out at the commission for probing...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.