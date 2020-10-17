 
 
Rugby's decision a bitter pill for fans

What it now means is that the next time a player pulls a Springbok jersey over their heads for an international match will be against the British & Irish Lions on home soil in just less than a year.

17 Oct 2020
05:04:53 AM
Rugby’s decision a bitter pill for fans

The Springboks are still undecided about playing in the Rugby Championship in Australia from next month. Picture: Getty Images

A year ago, the Springboks were preparing for their quarter-final clash against hosts Japan in what would result in a third World Cup title for South Africa a few weeks later. Yesterday, SA Rugby announced the Springboks would not defend their Rugby Championship title against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, citing lack of game time for players, the obstacle of confusing Covid-19 restrictions and the potential of struggling to secure their overseas players for the tournament. What it now means is that the next time a player pulls a Springbok jersey over their heads for an international match will be...

