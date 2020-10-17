Rugby’s decision a bitter pill for fans

A year ago, the Springboks were preparing for their quarter-final clash against hosts Japan in what would result in a third World Cup title for South Africa a few weeks later. Yesterday, SA Rugby announced the Springboks would not defend their Rugby Championship title against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, citing lack of game time for players, the obstacle of confusing Covid-19 restrictions and the potential of struggling to secure their overseas players for the tournament. What it now means is that the next time a player pulls a Springbok jersey over their heads for an international match will be...

Yesterday, SA Rugby announced the Springboks would not defend their Rugby Championship title against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, citing lack of game time for players, the obstacle of confusing Covid-19 restrictions and the potential of struggling to secure their overseas players for the tournament.

What it now means is that the next time a player pulls a Springbok jersey over their heads for an international match will be against the British & Irish Lions on home soil in just less than a year. That’s almost two years without a Test for SA, who last played England in the World Cup final in Yokohama in November 2019.

It’s a bitter pill for loyal rugby fans who want to see their favourite players in action. However, as tough a decision as it was, it’s the right decision. Our players are not ready for international competition, and playing undercooked can lead to injuries.

In contrast, Australia and New Zealand have completed domestic tournaments over the past few months and even played each other in a thrilling draw in Wellington last weekend. Argentina may also be way off the pace, but they have already started training in a biosecure hub in Sydney.

The decision will hurt SA Rugby’s pockets, as they are set to lose a big share of R300 million from the championship. It’s something they can ill-afford after already losing millions due to the pandemic. So now what?

All we can do is sit back and enjoy the local action in the Super Rugby Unlocked series, which enters its second round this weekend, or admire the skills New Zealand, Australia and Argentina produce over t

