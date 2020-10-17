Don’t lose sight of the real issue

In all the anger, the protests and finger-pointing, it’s easy to lose sight of what really matters in Senekal over the past few weeks – and that is whoever is responsible for the murder of young farm manager Brendin Horner must be punished. The small Free State town of Senekal yesterday once again came under the spotlight as the two suspects accused of murdering Horner applied for bail in the local magistrate’s court. Tense scenes of protests involving the Economic Freedom Fighters’ supporters, members of the ANC and farmers took centre stage as a huge police presence attempted to keep...

The small Free State town of Senekal yesterday once again came under the spotlight as the two suspects accused of murdering Horner applied for bail in the local magistrate’s court.

Tense scenes of protests involving the Economic Freedom Fighters’ supporters, members of the ANC and farmers took centre stage as a huge police presence attempted to keep the peace, hoping to avoid the chaotic scenes earlier this month when the suspects first appeared in court.

Perhaps Horner’s family spokesperson Gilly Scheepers summed it up best when he told NewzRoom Afrika: “It is not a fight between white and black. Politics is coming into this. I really don’t think it’s appropriate. Brendin Horner would never ever in his life approve of something like this.”

Scheepers also condemned the actions of farmers storming the court earlier this month, saying “crime on crime won’t solve anything. It wasn’t right”. We live in hope that the thousands of families whose loved ones become another murder statistic finally get justice. Enough is enough.

