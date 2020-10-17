 
 
Don’t lose sight of the real issue

Editorials

We live in hope that the thousands of families whose loved ones become another murder statistic finally get justice. Enough is enough.

Editorial
17 Oct 2020
05:02:28 AM
Don’t lose sight of the real issue

Tension rising between EFF supporters and farmers in Senekal on Friday morning. Picture: Jacques Nellis

In all the anger, the protests and finger-pointing, it’s easy to lose sight of what really matters in Senekal over the past few weeks – and that is whoever is responsible for the murder of young farm manager Brendin Horner must be punished. The small Free State town of Senekal yesterday once again came under the spotlight as the two suspects accused of murdering Horner applied for bail in the local magistrate’s court. Tense scenes of protests involving the Economic Freedom Fighters’ supporters, members of the ANC and farmers took centre stage as a huge police presence attempted to keep...

