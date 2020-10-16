 
 
SA holding breath on recovery plan

Editorials

One only hopes we don’t see more ministers playing soldiers in camouflage fatigues at official briefings.

Editorial
16 Oct 2020
05:08:49 AM
SA holding breath on recovery plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to a Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament. Kopano Tlape/GCIS

If the ANC’s promises for a brighter future were bricks, then South Africa would not have a housing crisis, because everyone would have walls around them and a roof over their head. There were fine-sounding words and fine-sounding commitments from President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday as he presented the government’s Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan. It is difficult to assess the merit of the words, given the feeling that we’ve heard all this before – in the Reconstruction and Development Plan of the Mandela years; the Growth, Employment and Redistribution idea of the Thabo Mbeki era and, most recently, the National...

