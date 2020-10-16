Scotland debate gets interesting

A new survey says a record number of people in Scotland want their independence from the United Kingdom. An Ipsos Mori poll says 58% of Scots want independence, well up from the just 45% who voted in a referendum in 2014, to leave the union. Scottish nationalism has always been a feature of its politics, although it has remained muted for a long time. The Brexit referendum saw voters in every single Scottish council vote in favour of remaining in the European Union – a contrast to most in England and Wales who voted to leave. The Scots’ feelings also...

