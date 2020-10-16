 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Scotland debate gets interesting

Editorials 50 mins ago

The impact of the coronavirus has seen many global political issues put on hold – but they have not disappeared.

Editorial
16 Oct 2020
05:09:50 AM
PREMIUM!
Scotland debate gets interesting

A new survey says a record number of people in Scotland want their independence from the United Kingdom. An Ipsos Mori poll says 58% of Scots want independence, well up from the just 45% who voted in a referendum in 2014, to leave the union. Scottish nationalism has always been a feature of its politics, although it has remained muted for a long time. The Brexit referendum saw voters in every single Scottish council vote in favour of remaining in the European Union – a contrast to most in England and Wales who voted to leave. The Scots’ feelings also...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Thuli’s corruption amnesty: How well would you do at the Zondo Commission?

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.