SA Cricket needs to be strong-armed

Editorials 8 hours ago

It’s not often we agree with an ANC minister of sport but in this case, the country needs to know what is happening in CSA and how to fix it.

Editorial
15 Oct 2020
06:01:16 AM
Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reserved judgment on the shenanigans in South African cricket for the time being, following the communication by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa that he will intervene to sort out the mess in Cricket SA (CSA). Under the ICC’s rules, governments may not interfere in the running of cricket in their countries – to obviate the very real dangers of politicians disrupting, or even destroying, the game. The ICC has not needed to take a view on the situation in South Africa because it has not received a formal complaint from the CSA about Mthethwa’s move....

