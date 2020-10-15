SA Cricket needs to be strong-armed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reserved judgment on the shenanigans in South African cricket for the time being, following the communication by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa that he will intervene to sort out the mess in Cricket SA (CSA). Under the ICC’s rules, governments may not interfere in the running of cricket in their countries – to obviate the very real dangers of politicians disrupting, or even destroying, the game. The ICC has not needed to take a view on the situation in South Africa because it has not received a formal complaint from the CSA about Mthethwa’s move....

If the cricket body does complain to the world organisation and the ICC agrees the government interference is wrong, there will be far-reaching implications for the game in this country. We could have our membership of the ICC suspended and tours and matches by the Proteas against other countries could be postponed or cancelled.

That prospect, on the heels of the financial devastation of Covid-19, is enough to send shivers down the spines of cricket fans. At face value, then, it would seem that the minister is wrong to be stirring the pot in sports administration.

However, it needs to be said that local sporting organisations should not try to use the “government interference” bogeyman to continue to get away with blatant maladministration. CSA’s affairs have been in a mess for a long time and, by showing its reluctance to release the Fundudzi forensic investigation, even to board members, let alone parliament, the organisation’s bosses are presenting a very unsavoury image to the world.

It’s not often we agree with an ANC minister of sport but in this case, the country needs to know what is happening in CSA and how to fix it. If that takes ministerial threats and muscle, so be it.

