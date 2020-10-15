 
 
Government must focus on economic health

We are responsible for our individual health but the government is responsible for ensuring the health of our economy and that it is not further weakened.

15 Oct 2020
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Photo: Twitter/@NationalCoGTA

It was expected that the government would renew the coronavirus state of disaster – announced yesterday by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. An ominous line in the statement was that the extension “will allow government a progressive and responsible return to normal. It will help us put measures in place to avoid a second wave of infections.” What sort of “measures” is the minister talking about? And where is the hard evidence for a “second wave” of infections when hospitalisations and deaths are trending downward? There has been a resurgence of the virus in a number...

