Bitter ANC battle on the cards

Editorials 3 hours ago

It’s hard to believe that three years ago, the ANC’s factional lobbyists were getting into gear ahead of what would be a crucial elective conference at Nasrec outside Johannesburg.

Editorial
14 Oct 2020
05:04:15 AM
PREMIUM!
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule holds a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of its four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October, 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

It was a watershed moment in the history of the organisation because there appeared – in the form of Cyril Ramaphosa – a serious challenger to Jacob Zuma as party head and president of the country. And it was Zuma who was perceived by many to symbolise exactly how the ANC had lost its way into a morass of corruption. Under him, the state had been captured by the Guptas and their henchmen… and their influence was visible at Nasrec. Three years is a long time in politics and, to borrow from Mark Twain, reports of the imminent political death...

