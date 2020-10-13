 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Flip-flop’ Mbaks must smell blood

Editorials 2 hours ago

It is said, with some accuracy, that Twitter is the place you find twits.

Editorial
13 Oct 2020
06:16:53 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Flip-flop’ Mbaks must smell blood

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the government aims to raise awareness of the important role of transport in the economy during this year’s October transport month. Picture: Ron Sibiya

And, in the case of our “fastest-finger-first”, tweet-first-think-last minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula, the assessment is accurate. So, it would be easy to dismiss as yet another Mbaks rave his quickfire series of tweets yesterday attacking Carl Niehaus and Kebby Maphatsoe of the MK Military Veterans Association (MKMVA). Mbalula had been irked by a campaign by the MKMVA to have him, as transport minister, arrested because he is supposedly responsible for the collapse of SA’s rail infrastructure. But as his temper got the better of him, Mbaks also had a dig at ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, saying he was the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government SA no longer needs to operate under National Disaster Act – expert

State Capture State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane explains ‘strange’ tender process

Politics Carl Niehaus tells ‘factory fault’ Mbalula to ‘retract and apologise’ for MKMVA tweets

News Parktown Boys High principal sacked over drowning death of pupil

Covid-19 New study: Coronavirus ‘can survive for 28 days on surfaces’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.