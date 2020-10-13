Heed the warning over Covid-19

For many of us, the times B.C. (Before Coronavirus) seem an entirely different era … which, in reality, is the case. The world was a different place 200 days ago, before President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the country into lockdown. Back then, we would buy booze in normal shopping hours, we could stay out all night, we could smoke as much as we wanted, we could shout, cheer and even sing at sports events or concerts. We could hug and kiss other human beings outside our immediate circle. In short, there were a lot of freedoms we had then that perhaps...

For many of us, the times B.C. (Before Coronavirus) seem an entirely different era … which, in reality, is the case. The world was a different place 200 days ago, before President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the country into lockdown.

Back then, we would buy booze in normal shopping hours, we could stay out all night, we could smoke as much as we wanted, we could shout, cheer and even sing at sports events or concerts. We could hug and kiss other human beings outside our immediate circle. In short, there were a lot of freedoms we had then that perhaps we took for granted.

Now, we mask up and stay two metres apart while religiously washing our hands and sanitising the environment around us. Or – we should, in theory. Looking around today, we see parties, drinking, no social distancing or mask-wearing and a general “thank goodness that’s over” attitude. But it isn’t.

Covid-19 is far from gone, as the daily infection rate of more than 2 000 and daily death rate of more than 100 illustrates. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is warning about the possibility of a “second wave” of infections, as is happening in other countries.

Why are so many not listening?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.