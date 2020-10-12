 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

New land Bill not unreasonable

Editorials 3 days ago

Again, those requirements seem to be logical and would open up swathes of land to be looked at for land reform.

Editorial
12 Oct 2020
06:40:44 AM
PREMIUM!
New land Bill not unreasonable

The fence of Jan van der Bank's farm in Hammanskraal, 16 September 2020. Jan's farm is slowly being taken over by illegal intruders that he is unable to prevent from entering his land. The intruders break and even steal sections of his fence regularly. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The news that government is one step closer to expropriating land without compensation – coming as it does as the issue of farm murders flares up – will have many, both inside and outside the agricultural sector – fearing for their future. The chief state law advisor has certified the Expropriation Bill, paving the way for the Bill to be gazetted and submitted to parliament. Yet, a dispassionate reading of the conditions under which expropriation can take place does offer some comfort to those who think their land can be seized on a whim by the government. On Sunday, various...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.