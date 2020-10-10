 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Days are dark and friends are few

Editorials 4 hours ago

Times are getting dark for him and in the ANC, those times mean friends are few.

Editorial
10 Oct 2020
05:03:29 AM
PREMIUM!
Days are dark and friends are few

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule holds a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of its four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October, 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

Here’s an interesting factoid: the only person who hasn’t disappeared into political obscurity after leaving the ANC has been Julius Malema. The former youth league mafia don successfully turned his ouster from the ANC into the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). There are those who say Malema survived and thrived because he never really left the ANC, because the ruling party is using the EFF as a stalking horse, or even as storm troopers to bring about a “national democratic revolution”, or “radical economic transformation” without spooking investors and the middle class, never mind white people. That is a discussion for...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng health MEC on SIU recommendation

Courts Mkhwebane loses first battle in war to thwart her removal

Breaking News Zuma vs Zondo: Commission will summons JZ to appear in November

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned about rising number of deaths

African Soccer Ntseki blames tired legs as Bafana are pegged back in Phokeng


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.