Enough with e-toll excuses, Mbaks

Editorials 1 min ago

Whatever happens, the ANC must learn from this debacle, for future reference, that South Africans don’t like being dictated to.

Editorial
09 Oct 2020
05:02:39 AM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the government aims to raise awareness of the important role of transport in the economy during this year’s October transport month. Picture: Ron Sibiya

The ANC’s equivalent of the “cheque is in the mail” delaying tactic has to be “the decision on the future of e-tolls is imminent”. That was what we heard almost a year ago when Twitter-prone Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said he had been “given a mandate” by President Cyril Ramaphosa to come up with a solution. To be fair to Mbaks, it will not be an easy decision. Already, only one in five motorists is paying e-tolls and the civil disobedience – which has been running since the launch of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project toll system almost seven...

