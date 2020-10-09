Mmusi, Herman may fall divided

The “bromance” between disaffected former Democratic Alliance (DA) luminaries Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba seems to be over, as Maimane has established his own political group rather than join Mashaba’s ActionSA party. In forming the One South Africa (OSA) movement, Maimane, the former leader of the DA, has said he will not associate with any specific party, but will support independent candidates in next year’s local government elections. That is a clear signal that he is distancing himself from Mashaba. There was speculation that the two – each of whom have significant followings in their own right – would form...

The “bromance” between disaffected former Democratic Alliance (DA) luminaries Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba seems to be over, as Maimane has established his own political group rather than join Mashaba’s ActionSA party.

In forming the One South Africa (OSA) movement, Maimane, the former leader of the DA, has said he will not associate with any specific party, but will support independent candidates in next year’s local government elections. That is a clear signal that he is distancing himself from Mashaba.

There was speculation that the two – each of whom have significant followings in their own right – would form an alliance which might offer a credible alternative to both the ANC and the DA. While this may well have been a “coalition of the wounded”, it could have exercised serious clout in local politics. If they can’t stand united, then it is possible they will fall divided.

It doesn’t seem as though the differences between the two are ideological, because they made similar attacks on the DA leadership when they left, accusing it of paying lip service to real racial transformation.

So it looks like, as far as both men are concerned, there is not room for two bulls in their political kraal.

