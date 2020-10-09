 
 
Mmusi, Herman may fall divided

There was speculation that the two – each of whom have significant followings in their own right – would form an alliance which might offer a credible alternative to both the ANC and the DA.

Editorial
09 Oct 2020
05:00:22 AM
Herman Mashaba (left) and Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Twitter (@MmusiMaimane)

The “bromance” between disaffected former Democratic Alliance (DA) luminaries Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba seems to be over, as Maimane has established his own political group rather than join Mashaba’s ActionSA party. In forming the One South Africa (OSA) movement, Maimane, the former leader of the DA, has said he will not associate with any specific party, but will support independent candidates in next year’s local government elections. That is a clear signal that he is distancing himself from Mashaba. There was speculation that the two – each of whom have significant followings in their own right – would form...

