Covid medics SA’s unsung heroes

Editorials 1 min ago

As we start to see the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, it is easy to relax safety and vigilance – but equally easy to forget the unsung heroes of the pandemic … our medical workers.

Editorial
08 Oct 2020
05:05:40 AM
Picture for illustration. Health workers -- from cleaning crews to doctors, in hospitals and nursing homes -- have been hit hard by the pandemic. AFP/File/Dimitar DILKOFF

Our feature story today, about the daily struggles of nurses in a community in North West, should give us all pause for thought – to give thanks for our own health and those selfless people prepared to put themselves in harm’s way to save lives. The North West nurses battle daily with inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment and the strain of having to make life-and-death decisions – whether to call an ambulance to transfer a patient to a better-equipped facility, for example – and to work long hours when their colleagues are out of action because they are forced...

