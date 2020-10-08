Covid medics SA’s unsung heroes

Our feature story today, about the daily struggles of nurses in a community in North West, should give us all pause for thought – to give thanks for our own health and those selfless people prepared to put themselves in harm’s way to save lives. The North West nurses battle daily with inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment and the strain of having to make life-and-death decisions – whether to call an ambulance to transfer a patient to a better-equipped facility, for example – and to work long hours when their colleagues are out of action because they are forced...

Our feature story today, about the daily struggles of nurses in a community in North West, should give us all pause for thought – to give thanks for our own health and those selfless people prepared to put themselves in harm’s way to save lives.

The North West nurses battle daily with inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment and the strain of having to make life-and-death decisions – whether to call an ambulance to transfer a patient to a better-equipped facility, for example – and to work long hours when their colleagues are out of action because they are forced into quarantine.

All over the country, there are similar stories of medical professionals still committed to doing their jobs, even though they may have been tragically let down by politicians and those trying to milk as much money as they can out of the emergency.

We salute all you medical workers. You remind us of the best we can be as human beings.

