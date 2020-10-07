 
 
Farm attacks: from bread basket to basket case

Farmers and their supporters are correct to be angry that the government apparently does not consider farm attacks and murders to be a law enforcement priority.

Editorial
07 Oct 2020
04:58:25 AM
Farmers are pictured outside Senekal magistrates court on the 6th of October 2020. The support was in retaliation of the murder of 22 year old Brendin Horner. When the crowd heard the suspects were still at the courtroom, they attempted to break into the holding cells and the situation turned volatile, with police cars being turned over and set on fire. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The brutal murder of young Free State farm manager Brendin Horner has, understandably, brought tempers to boiling point in the farming community, which finds itself under siege by criminal attackers. Anger flared yesterday as Horner’s alleged killers were brought to court in the Free State farming town of Senekal and as hundreds of people from around the country gathered to express their outrage. Horner’s murder was exceptionally callous: he was tortured and stabbed before being hung from a fence pole. This sort of heinous violence speaks to something more than just mere crime. As we report today, the ongoing onslaught...

