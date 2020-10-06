 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Strikes for hikes misguided now

Editorials 1 min ago

It’s that time of the year again and pandemic or no pandemic, South Africa’s worker-revolutionaries are yet again going to take to the streets to strike for higher wages.

Editorial
06 Oct 2020
05:02:23 AM
PREMIUM!
Strikes for hikes misguided now

Members and supporters of the National Union of Metalworkers march through Johannesburg on 21 March 2018. Picture: Michel Bega

These are higher wages in a country where more than two million jobs have been lost as a result of the Covid-19 emergency and the preceding economic implosion. An elite group of people in a struggling Third-World country – people who have jobs are, by definition, elite – want to bring more chaos and disruption to an already reeling country. And all in the name of salary increases which begin to look obscene when held up against the daily struggles of most workers and the fight for survival of the unemployed. At Gautrain, for example, the National Union of Metalworkers...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Watch: CCTV footage of Sedibeng Municipal manager’s assassination

Business News Eskom gets tough with errant municipalities, grabs cash and land

Cricket Cricket SA shambles and Moroe failure exposed by forensic report

Covid-19 7,000 units delivered: Has the ventilator drive run out of air?

Courts Four Limpopo bigwigs in court over R4.8m tender row


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.