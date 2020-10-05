 
 
Travel confusion not helping the cause

Editorials

Opening our borders was always going to be complex, and we sympathise with those that are making the decisions. However, tourism and travel will play a huge role in resurrecting our economy.

Editorial
05 Oct 2020
04:46:08 AM
Aerial shot of Table Mountain. Picture: iStock.

You would think after six months of being so-called experts when it comes to lockdown regulations, government’s communication to the public and all stakeholders would improve, and they would learn from the mistakes made. But it’s not the case. The latest in a long line of blunders is the confusion over South Africa’s Level 1 travel restrictions. International travel was unbanned from 1 October for leisure and business, provided travellers weren’t from high-risk countries. How government decided which countries are high-risk is also not entirely clear, but that’s a different issue entirely. The new problem facing tourism in this country...





