SA rugby not yet up to scratch

Editorials 1 hour ago

Perhaps it’s best we all just forgot about Test rugby this year.

Editorial
05 Oct 2020
04:45:43 AM
SA Rugby have recommitted themselves to fight discrimination and racism. Picture: Getty Images

Sadly, it was hardly a celebration. The quality of rugby was poor and the empty Newlands stands were a sorry sight. But, it matters little today. Rugby is again being played in this country after a six-month layoff due to the coronavirus and things can, and will, only improve. For many, Saturday’s mini Bok trial at Newlands between a Green and Gold team was their second game back after returning to action the week before, at the Super Fan Saturday at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. And that, after last playing competitively in March. With friend playing against friend and nothing...

