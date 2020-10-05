SA rugby not yet up to scratch

Sadly, it was hardly a celebration. The quality of rugby was poor and the empty Newlands stands were a sorry sight. But, it matters little today. Rugby is again being played in this country after a six-month layoff due to the coronavirus and things can, and will, only improve. For many, Saturday’s mini Bok trial at Newlands between a Green and Gold team was their second game back after returning to action the week before, at the Super Fan Saturday at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. And that, after last playing competitively in March. With friend playing against friend and nothing...

Sadly, it was hardly a celebration. The quality of rugby was poor and the empty Newlands stands were a sorry sight.

But, it matters little today. Rugby is again being played in this country after a six-month layoff due to the coronavirus and things can, and will, only improve.

For many, Saturday’s mini Bok trial at Newlands between a Green and Gold team was their second game back after returning to action the week before, at the Super Fan Saturday at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. And that, after last playing competitively in March.

With friend playing against friend and nothing riding on the outcome, the game in Cape Town – which also served as the final match before the Western Province Rugby Union and the Stormers move to the Cape Town Stadium next year – lacked urgency and intensity.

There were mistakes and little to be excited about. In fact, the Boks brains-trust might well have got their answer about this country’s players’ readiness to play in the Rugby Championship in Australia next month: the Boks won’t be battle-hardened and will hardly be ready.

Perhaps it’s best we all just forgot about Test rugby this year. From this week a new-look domestic competition kicks off and maybe we should all just accept that that is what’s best for our rugby for the next few months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.