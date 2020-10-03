 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

There’s a lesson in debt hangover

Editorials 1 min ago

We should heed the Covid-19 lesson: you should always be prepared for a rainy day.

Editorial
03 Oct 2020
04:50:22 AM
PREMIUM!
There’s a lesson in debt hangover

Debt budget. Picture: iStock

It’s no surprise that four out of five South African households saw their income reduced by the Covid-19 lockdown which shut down large swathes of the economy. What is interesting is that, according to the TransUnion Financial Hardship Survey, one in five households felt no impact in what has been called the biggest financial crisis in this country since the Great Depression of the ’30s. However, for those who were struggling already to make ends meet, the lockdowns were an immense blow – and many households had to increase their levels of debt to cope, or were forced to default...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral #TrumpHasCovid – the best reactions to Donald and Melania testing positive

World Donald and Melania Trump in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 Western Cape already in preparation for possible second Covid-19 wave

Covid-19 Is National Ventilator Project a ‘slightly delayed’ success, or massive failure?

Courts High court dismisses Peterson Siyaya’s case, slaps him with costs order


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.