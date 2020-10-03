 
 
Surviving Covid may boost Trump

Editorials

When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted Covid-19, his popularity rose markedly after he survived it.

Editorial
03 Oct 2020
04:34:29 AM
Surviving Covid may boost Trump

President Donald Trump reimposed tariffs, to take effect August 16, in response to what Washington called a "surge" in aluminum imports from Canada over the past year. AFP/JIM WATSON

The news that US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have both tested positive for coronavirus seems to have brought out the worst in some people, as Trump haters spew their bile and wish the president the worst. No matter what the politics, or even personal attitudes, are of a world leader like Trump, they are human and deserve basic courtesy. Yet, it is ironic that Trump, who has been downplaying the seriousness of Covid-19 – and accused, therefore, of causing many premature deaths of Americans – should prove so eloquently that not only is the disease real, it...

