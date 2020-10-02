Let the sun shine on local coaches

South Africans have an inferiority complex about acknowledging those among us who do shine – and this is nowhere more evident than in football. There seems to be some deep belief that the only way a South African team is going to do well – whether in local leagues or in African and international competition – is by having a foreigner as a coach. Our own talented coaches are often overlooked or not accorded the proper respect. Pitso Mosimane is the latest football leader to disprove the theory that local is not lekker. He has just been head-hunted by the...

He is headed off to a club who will, no doubt, demand excellence from him – but will pay him handsomely by South African standards.

Mosimane has proved himself locally by taking Mamelodi Sundowns to the much-vaunted treble locally this year.

And, clearly, Al-Ahly, arguably one of the top five clubs on our continent, didn’t need any convincing to offer him the job.

As we wish Mosimane well up north, however, let us reflect on just how much skill and talent we have within our borders.

And let’s not be so hard on ourselves.

