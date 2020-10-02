 
 
Let the sun shine on local coaches

As we wish Mosimane well up north, however, let us reflect on just how much skill and talent we have within our borders.

Let the sun shine on local coaches

Pitso Mosimane. Pic: Gallo Images

South Africans have an inferiority complex about acknowledging those among us who do shine – and this is nowhere more evident than in football. There seems to be some deep belief that the only way a South African team is going to do well – whether in local leagues or in African and international competition – is by having a foreigner as a coach. Our own talented coaches are often overlooked or not accorded the proper respect. Pitso Mosimane is the latest football leader to disprove the theory that local is not lekker. He has just been head-hunted by the...

