Time to lance the political boil, ANC

Many were the doubters when the head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating unit, Hermione Cronje, promised that there would be “high-profile” arrests related to state capture by the end of September.

Her prediction only just sneaked in under the wire yesterday, with half a dozen detentions of people connected to a scandalous asbestos Free State “audit” contract which cost taxpayers R255 million, yet had an actual value of a tenth of that was allegedly actually delivered.

One of those arrested was Olly Mlamleli, former mayor of the Mangaung metro municipality, along with businessman Edwin Sodi, whose company was awarded the tender.

The Hawks also nabbed ex-head of the department of human settlements in the Free State, Nthimose Mokhesi, and the former director-general of the national department of human settlements, Thabane Zulu.

Sodi confirmed at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that he had made many payments to the ANC, but said there was nothing illegal in this.

He also confirmed paying various amounts to government ministers Zizi Kodwa, Pinky Kekana and Thulas Nxesi, but that he did not regard these as corrupt.

The asbestos audit evidence at the commission came after details about how contracts for a R1.4 billion-plus housing project in the Free State were given to contractors outside the normal tendering processes.

In all of this, the name of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been hovering around in the background like the unwelcome ghost at the banquet. Accusatory fingers are pointing his way.

He has failed to follow through on a threat to sue over a book about the Free State, the province he ran as his personal fiefdom.

This political boil must be lanced or this country will never cure itself of the corruption sickness. Over to you, ANC.

