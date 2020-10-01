 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Time to lance the political boil, ANC

Editorials 1 hour ago

This political boil must be lanced or this country will never cure itself of the corruption sickness.

Editorial
01 Oct 2020
04:40:49 AM
PREMIUM!
Time to lance the political boil, ANC

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

Many were the doubters when the head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating unit, Hermione Cronje, promised that there would be “high-profile” arrests related to state capture by the end of September. Her prediction only just sneaked in under the wire yesterday, with half a dozen detentions of people connected to a scandalous asbestos Free State “audit” contract which cost taxpayers R255 million, yet had an actual value of a tenth of that was allegedly actually delivered. One of those arrested was Olly Mlamleli, former mayor of the Mangaung metro municipality, along with businessman Edwin Sodi, whose company was...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.