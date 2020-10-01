Time to lance the political boil, ANC

PREMIUM!
Time to lance the political boil, ANCEditorials 1 hour ago
This political boil must be lanced or this country will never cure itself of the corruption sickness.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand
World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)
Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding
Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%
General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed