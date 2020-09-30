Hands off justice system, Zuma

PREMIUM!
Hands off justice system, ZumaEditorials 1 hour ago
This may be the beginning of a concerted effort by him and his allies to begin to attack the entire justice edifice as a way to save their own skins.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding
General PICS: Diepsloot residents without electricity after authorities tackle illegal connections
Weather Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, intense cold front to hit Cape provinces – SA Weather Service
World Trump, Biden to go head to head in first presidential debate
Business News Lockdown ‘distorted’ unemployment figures, actually at 42%