 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Hands off justice system, Zuma

Editorials 1 hour ago

This may be the beginning of a concerted effort by him and his allies to begin to attack the entire justice edifice as a way to save their own skins.

Editorial
30 Sep 2020
04:38:56 AM
PREMIUM!
Hands off justice system, Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

There are two ways to look at the latest, adroit legal footwork by Jacob Zuma. Either he is an innocent man fighting desperately to escape being framed by his enemies, or he realises the prison gates are beckoning and his time’s nearly up. In an unprecedented assault on Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to get him to recuse himself from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Zuma cited as his reason for wanting the judge removed “a historical personal, family and professional relations that ought to have been publicly disclosed”. It is interesting that this objection is being highlighted...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

General PICS: Diepsloot residents without electricity after authorities tackle illegal connections

Weather Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, intense cold front to hit Cape provinces – SA Weather Service

World Trump, Biden to go head to head in first presidential debate

Business News Lockdown ‘distorted’ unemployment figures, actually at 42%


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.